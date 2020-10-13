162805
BC  

Police searching for missing man, vehicle found in Manning Park

Missing man's car found

The Vancouver Police Department is appealing to the public for help finding a man who may be missing in Manning Park. 

Jordan Naterer was last seen on October 10 at 7 a.m., leaving his Downtown apartment at Seymour and Nelson streets.

Naterer’s black 2016 Honda Civic with BC license plate LA248W has been located at the Frosty Mountain Trailhead by the Lightning Lake Day Use area.

He is described as white with fair skin, five-foot-ten inches tall, has a slim build, and has short brown hair.  He was last seen wearing black pants and white running shoes. He was carrying a large green backpack. 

Police say Naterer was expected to be at a Thanksgiving dinner on Monday evening and did not attend.  Those close to him are deeply concerned as his absence is out of character.

Anyone who sees Jordan Naterer is asked to call 911 and stay with him until police arrive.

