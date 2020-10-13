Back to back storms to bring winter conditions to BC, Alberta

Photo: AccuWeather

More snow is on the way for B.C.'s Southern Interior.

A potent storm swept across the province Tuesday, bringing rain to coastal locations and snow at higher elevations inland.

AccuWeather forecasts a one-two punch of storms will bring winter conditions to the rest of the province and into Southern Alberta and northwestern parts of the United States into Wednesday.

AccuWeather says the sudden weather change will bring the coldest temperatures since April.

While snow showers are forecast to mix with rain at lower elevations, the Rockies will see the biggest snowfall accumulations.

Snow amounts of 10-15 cm are forecast for southeastern B.C., while the Rockies are likely to top out at 15-20 cm in the Banff and Jasper area.

Environment Canada warns the snow could impede travel through mountain passes, including Highways 93, 3 and the Coquihalla.

The storm will dive southeastward across the U.S. Plains later on Wednesday, spreading wintry weather into North Dakota and Minnesota.

Even as the storm pulls away, chilly conditions and some snow showers will linger in eastern B.C. and western Alberta, says AccuWeather.

Another storm is forecast to follow a very similar path on Friday starting at B.C.'s central coast and diving down across the Rocky Mountains.

With cold air already in place following the first wave of snow, it is likely that the second storm could produce more snow than the first, says the forecaster.

The second storm is also likely to pull down more Arctic air. Parts of B.C., Alberta and Saskatchewan will be stuck below zero for the weekend, with mountainous regions expecting temperatures as low as -18 C by Sunday night.