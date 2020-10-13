Thanksgiving concert in Grand Forks may have violated COVID-19 protocols

Photo: Facebook

At least one person chose not to listen to Dr. Bonnie Henry's Thanksgiving advice, "to stay closer to home and have a smaller gathering.”

A Grand Forks man is facing fines and is being investigated for mischief after allegedly hosting a party in Grand Forks on October 10.

RCMP say they responded to a complaint of a large gathering and ongoing noise just after 7:30 p.m. Saturday night in the 4900-block of Vernon St.

Several callers reported hearing a live band, reportedly, Kelowna's own "Scrapes" who had been playing for several hours.

When officers arrived they found the band playing and more than 60 people gathered, allegedly not obeying social distance rules or wearing personal protective equipment, such as masks.

"The officers identified the host of the party and told him he would have to shut the event down, as it was not only non-compliant under the Covid Related Measures Act, but there had been a number of noise complaints," says RCMP S/Sgt. Janelle Shoihet.



RCMP say the party host refused to comply and was handed a $230 ticket for failing to abide by the direction of a law enforcement officer and a $230 ticket for failing to comply with patron distancing conditions.

S/Sgt. Shoihet of the BC RCMP states, "officers were called away for another matter, however even after police had warned and fined the resident, we continued to receive noise complaints. As a result, officers are investigating the party host for mischief and will submit the findings of the completed investigation to BC Prosecution Services for charge assessment."