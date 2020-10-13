SPCA launches campaign to promote more pet-friendly housing in B.C.

Photo: Contributed

The BC SPCA is urging British Columbians to voice their support for pet-friendly housing in the province, as many animals are surrendered due to the lack of finding animal-friendly living accommodations.

Finding an affordable place that you can move to with your pet has been a long-time challenge in B.C. and during the COVID-19 pandemic, its become more apparent as more people are seeking comfort and companionship from animals.

“Approximately 25 per cent of all animals surrendered to BC SPCA facilities are given up because their guardians can’t find housing that will allow their pet,” says Meghann Cant, BC SPCA manager of companion animal welfare. “It is heartbreaking to see people forced to give up a pet because of housing issues.”

Cant says there is extensive medical research that reveals the significance of animals when looking at mental and physical wellness of people.

“From encouraging people to get out for daily walks, to reducing stress in heart patients, animals make our communities safer, healthier and more humane,” she says.

Responsible tenants and pet-friendly housing options coincide with one another.

“A Firepaw study shows tenants with animals in pet-friendly housing stay an average of 46 months compared to 18 months for tenants in rental housing prohibiting pets,” says Cant. “Not only do people with pets change their housing much less frequently than people without pets, they’re usually willing to pay more.”

And interactions between tenants who meet while walking outdoors with their pets can be positive.

“People tend to get to know their neighbours better so there is a sense of community and they are more likely to notice if strangers are lurking around the building, so there is an added security factor.”

The BC SPCA has created an online tool kit, which helps pet owners find suitable housing.

“The tool kit provides animal lovers with information and details about pet-friendly housing, including the benefits of having tenants with pets, a resumé with references that explains why the pet and guardian are good tenants, and a pet policy that both tenant and landlord can mutually agree upon and sign,” says Cant.

