In-person voting for the Oct. 24 provincial election begins tomorrow

Photo: Contributed

Advance polls for the Oct. 24 provincial election open across the province Thursday.

Polling locations will open in designated places from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Advance polling locations are indicated on voter cards delivered earlier this month, and on the Elections BC website.

Elections BC says some advance polling have changed since the last election, with locations reviewed and selected to ensure they can support physical distancing and other pandemic-related protocols.

"Providing safe in-person voting opportunities has been a key focus for Elections BC," Elections BC stated in a news release.

"Since the beginning of the pandemic, Elections BC has worked with the Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, and WorkSafeBC to develop safe voting plans."

Along with physical distancing, polling locations will have capacity limits and protective barriers at each voting station.

Hand sanitizers will be available at the entrance and exit of each polling place, and voters are required to use these before, and after voting.

Election officials will wear protective equipment including masks and visors, however, the use of face masks by voters is optional.

Voters also have the option of bringing their own pen or pencil to mark their ballot.

In order to be able to vote you must be 18 or older on voting day, a Canadian citizen and a resident of BC for at least six months.

You must also provide a piece of identification which includes your name and address at the time of voting.