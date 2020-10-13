Man allegedly linked to fatal hit-and-run on Vancouver Island turns self in to Kelowna RCMP

Photo: Google Street View

RCMP say a 55-year-old man has turned himself in after police made a public plea for help in finding a vehicle allegedly linked to a fatal hit-and-run near Parksville.

Police say the man from a village in northeastern Vancouver Island contacted the RCMP in Kelowna after seeing his truck on the news.

The body of a woman in her 20s was found in the median of Highway 19 on Saturday morning.

Const. Jeff Pelat, the lead investigator of the central Vancouver Island traffic services division, says tips from the public led to the quick identification of the vehicle.

Police said the Chevrolet Suburban with damage to the driver's side headlight and bug screen was last seen on the 5:15 p.m. ferry from Duke Point to Tsawwassen on Saturday.

Pelat says police are forwarding information on any charges to the provincial prosecution service, a process that could take months to complete.