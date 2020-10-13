Massive fire at New Westminster plastics recycling facility

Photo: Glacier Media

New Westminster firefighters are warning the public to still stay away from a Queensborough neighbourhood the morning after a blaze at plastics recycling facility.

The fire occurred in the area of Derwent Way and Salter Street Monday night. On Tuesday morning, the fire appears to be under control, but fire crews are still on site.

Fire crews from Delta and Richmond assisted in the four-alarm fire.

Extended ladders were used to shoot water over what appears to be shipping containers in what is an industrial area.

The City of New Westminster tweeted out Monday night that area residents should keep their doors and windows closed due to smoke from the materials that are burning at the industrial site.

"This Queensborough fire is terrible,” tweeted Rick Vugteveen. “Flame bursts are huge. If you’re close get away.”

The fire is close to the bridge that takes people over the Annacis Channel. To the north is Old Schoolhouse Park.

Transit is being rerouted in the area until the streets are reopened.