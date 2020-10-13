162805
162234
BC  

Special weather warning for high mountain passes and highways

Snow on high passes

- | Story: 313203

Snow has come to the high mountain passes and highways around the Okanagan Tuesday morning.

DriveBC is reporting snow on the Okanagan Connector Tuesday morning the highway camera at Brenda Mine, about 22 km west of the Highway 97/97C Junction, at an elevation of 1271 metres.

Environment Canada has issued an alert for highways around the Southern Interior:

  • Coquihalla Highway - Hope to Merritt
  • Coquihalla Highway - Merritt to Kamloops
  • Highway 3 - Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass
  • Okanagan Connector - Merritt to Kelowna
  • Trans-Canada Highway - Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass

The Special Weather Statement is calling for snow to continue for B.C. highway passes Tuesday morning.

A frontal system will move through southern B.C. today. Snow levels have lowered to near 1000 m and snow has begun overnight. The snow will change over to rain later this morning as snow levels rise.

For Allison Pass (Hope to Princeton): Another 5 cm is expected this morning.

For Coquihalla Summit (Hope to Merritt): 10 cm is expected this morning. Snow will change to rain late this morning, but will switch back to flurries near the summit overnight. An additional 10 cm is possible near the summit tonight.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More BC News

BC
161974
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
162393
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
163225
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
161500


Offset spends $8,000 on Rolls Royce car seat for two-year-old daughter

Showbiz
Offset has spent an incredible $8,000 on a custom-made Rolls Royce car seat for his two-year-old daughter Kulture. The Migos star...
Corgi has no idea how to deal with bug in the house
Must Watch
Theodore the corgi finds a moth and just wants to play!
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Daily morning awesomeness.
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose
Tiny dancer
Must Watch



162851
163836