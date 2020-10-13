Special weather warning for high mountain passes and highways

Photo: DriveBC Brenda Mine - E Hwy 97C (Okanagan Connector), about 22km west of 97/97C Jct, looking east. (elevation: 1271 metres)

Snow has come to the high mountain passes and highways around the Okanagan Tuesday morning.

DriveBC is reporting snow on the Okanagan Connector Tuesday morning the highway camera at Brenda Mine, about 22 km west of the Highway 97/97C Junction, at an elevation of 1271 metres.

Environment Canada has issued an alert for highways around the Southern Interior:

Coquihalla Highway - Hope to Merritt

Coquihalla Highway - Merritt to Kamloops

Highway 3 - Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass

Okanagan Connector - Merritt to Kelowna

Trans-Canada Highway - Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass

The Special Weather Statement is calling for snow to continue for B.C. highway passes Tuesday morning.

A frontal system will move through southern B.C. today. Snow levels have lowered to near 1000 m and snow has begun overnight. The snow will change over to rain later this morning as snow levels rise.

For Allison Pass (Hope to Princeton): Another 5 cm is expected this morning.

For Coquihalla Summit (Hope to Merritt): 10 cm is expected this morning. Snow will change to rain late this morning, but will switch back to flurries near the summit overnight. An additional 10 cm is possible near the summit tonight.