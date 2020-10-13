162805
162234
BC  

Leaders of B.C.'s three main political parties to take part in televised debate

Leaders debate tonight

The Canadian Press - | Story: 313189

The leaders of British Columbia’s three main political parties are getting ready to square off tonight in the election campaign's first debate.

Political experts say the debate could be one of the few events where voters get a chance to truly assess the leaders.

The debate comes after the Green party released its election platform on livability and transit over the long weekend, while the Liberals and the NDP traded barbs over the progress of redeveloping the Richmond Hospital.

The Liberals also faced criticism from opponents over its handling of a candidate's disparaging comments about a fellow NDP politician.

New Democrat Leader John Horgan says in contrast to the election debate he took part in 2017, B.C. voters now have a better understanding of who he is.

The debate comes as British Columbia experiences a hundred-fold increase in the number of mail-in ballots requested ahead of the Oct. 24 election, with officials acknowledging it could be up to two weeks until a final decision is known.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More BC News

BC
163498
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
162393
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
153165
163616
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
160189


Tiny dancer

Must Watch
Ruby Rose did ‘99.9 per cent’ of her own stunts in new action flick The Doorman
Showbiz
Ruby Rose had “fun kicking butt” as she did almost...
Thanksgiving memes
Galleries
Happy Thanksgiving!
Please please I don’t have any time for any gossip
Galleries
Ian Gillan: ‘I joined Black Sabbath by mistake’
Music
Deep Purple frontman Ian Gillan joined Black Sabbath by mistake...



163016
163836