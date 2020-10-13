163146
Vehicle recovery shuts down Arrow Lake ferry at Shelter Bay

Vehicle incident closes ferry

The Upper Arrow Lake ferry is out of service due to a vehicle recovery near Shelter Bay.

DriveBC reports crews were dealing with the incident as of 3 a.m.

The ferry crosses Arrow Lake between Galena Bay and Shelter Bay, on Highway 31 south of Revelstoke.

The ferry is out of service until further notice, and the highway is closed. Further updates are expected this morning.

It's not clear exactly where the incident occurred, but the recovery is taking place or if the vehicle went into the lake.

The ferry was not expected to be back in service for the first sailings of the day.

