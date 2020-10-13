163427
BC  

Vehicle recovery shut down Arrow Lake ferry for hours

Ferry back in service

Story: 313187

UPDATE: 11:55 a.m.

DriveBC reports the scene has been cleared at Shelter Bay, and the Upper Arrow Lake ferry is back in service.

ORIGINAL: 6:30 a.m.

The Upper Arrow Lake ferry is out of service due to a vehicle recovery near Shelter Bay.

DriveBC reports crews were dealing with the incident as of 3 a.m.

The ferry crosses Arrow Lake between Galena Bay and Shelter Bay, south of Revelstoke.

The ferry is out of service until further notice, and the highway is closed. Further updates are expected this morning.

It's not clear exactly where the incident occurred or if the vehicle went into the lake.

The ferry was not expected to be back in service for the first sailings of the day.

