Submerged vehicle recovery shut down Arrow Lake ferry for hours

Photo: DriveBC

UPDATE: 3:10 p.m.

First responders pulled a woman from Arrow Lake aboard a ferry rescue boat after her vehicle plunged into the water at the Shelter Bay ferry loading ramp overnight.

About 12:15 a.m., Revelstoke RCMP received a report of a motor vehicle incident at the ferry terminal on Highway 23.

Ferry workers spotted the woman in the water, waving for help, and launched a rescue boat to retrieve her.

The woman had driven her vehicle off the end of the loading ramp, says Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, spokesman for the RCMP Southeast District.

Investigators believe that the woman was alone inside her Ford Fusion, which was fully submerged. The location of the vehicle prevented the ferry from being able to dock, shutting it down for much of the day.

Although RCMP do not believe any intoxicating substances were involved, officers ensured that the 51-year-old Elk Valley woman was fully examined to ensure her physical and mental well-being.

A commercial dive team and tow company attended the site this morning to pull the vehicle from the lake.

UPDATE: 11:55 a.m.

DriveBC reports the scene has been cleared at Shelter Bay, and the Upper Arrow Lake ferry is back in service.

ORIGINAL: 6:30 a.m.

The Upper Arrow Lake ferry is out of service due to a vehicle recovery near Shelter Bay.

DriveBC reports crews were dealing with the incident as of 3 a.m.

The ferry crosses Arrow Lake between Galena Bay and Shelter Bay, south of Revelstoke.

The ferry is out of service until further notice, and the highway is closed. Further updates are expected this morning.

It's not clear exactly where the incident occurred or if the vehicle went into the lake.

The ferry was not expected to be back in service for the first sailings of the day.