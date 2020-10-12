Flash bangs wake Burnaby street as tactical officers raid site of stabbing

A South Burnaby neighbourhood was woken up early Monday morning as heavily armed RCMP tactical officers raided a house that was the site of a stabbing the previous day and a six-hour standoff on Aug. 30.

Burnaby RCMP and the Emergency Response Team surrounded a house located at 6921 Balmoral St.

As the video shows, officers used flash bangs, sirens and loud announcements to coax the occupants to come out.

“This is the police, you are under arrest,” police can be heard saying on the video.

After several hours the tactical officers entered the house and it appears that nobody was home.

On Sunday at the same house, RCMP told the Glacier Media, one man was stabbed multiple times.

Just after 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11, Burnaby RCMP responded to reports of the stabbing.

When officers arrived, they found a 34-year-old man suffering from multiple stab wounds, according to Burnaby RCMP. The person was transported to hospital. RCMP told the Glacier Media Sunday the victim was being “uncooperative” with police.

The suspect in the stabbing – described as a male in his mid-20s – is still at large, say police, who spent several hours getting a warrant before returning to the home early Monday morning for the raid.

The 6921 Balmoral St. address is the same location as a six-hour police standoff that took place on Aug. 30.

In that case, reports of a fight involving a gun and baseball bats were what sparked the standoff.

“When police arrived on scene, witnesses advised that a man, believed to be related to the residence, pointed a firearm at the two unknown parties before they fled the area,” said a Burnaby RCMP release at the time.

Police said a man then came out of the home and was arrested.

After police called for any remaining people inside the home to come out, a man and a woman also exited and were also taken into custody, but police believed a fourth person was still inside, according to the release.

“Further efforts to call them out safely were ignored,” the release said.

Because officers believed there might still be a suspect and gun inside, the Lower Mainland Integrated Emergency Response Team was called in and entered the residence just after 1 a.m. on Aug. 31, according to police.

They found one more man inside and arrested him, police said.