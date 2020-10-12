Vancouver man helps actor Jon Cryer find lost ring

“Two and a Half Men” star Jon Cryer lost his wedding band Friday night on Vancouver’s False Creek Seawall.

In the pouring rain, he was unable to find it himself or the next day, CTV News reports.

So he emailed Chris Turner, a local man with a passion of finding lost jewelry with his metal detector. Turner is a part of a network of people who find lost jewelry called "the Ring Finders."

In the past 30 years, he’s found more than 600 rings, but wasn’t optimistic about the chances of finding Cryer’s ring.

Turner emailed Cryer back, without knowing the request came from a famous actor. He told him there was a “two, maybe five percent chance” of finding the ring, because it could have easily rolled into the water or been picked up.

On Sunday morning, Turner met Cryer and began the search on a thin strip of grass that divides the Seawall.

“It was a very small area – long, but very narrow,” Turner told CTV. “I started my grid search and Jon was looking around the cracks and crevices in the bricks by the Seawall in case it went over.”

Surprisingly, he found the ring in the grass in minutes. Turner recorded the find and Cryer’s reaction for his YouTube channel.

Cryer is in Vancouver playing Lex Luther in the series Supergirl.

