Another blast of snow expected on BC highways tonight

Photo: DriveBC Pennask Summit, 3:45 p.m. Monday

The winter weather is expected to continue on many B.C. Interior mountain passes tonight.

In an updated weather alert Monday afternoon, Environment Canada says 15-20 centimetres of snow is expected on both Highway 97C’s Pennask Summit and Highway 3’s Kootenay Pass on Monday night.

“A frontal system crossing the province will approach the region tonight. Snow levels will lower to near 1,000 metres. Snow, heavy at times, will begin overnight and will taper off in the afternoon Tuesday,” Environment Canada says.

On the Allison Pass on the Hope-to-Princeton Highway, 10 cm is expected overnight. The Coquihalla between Hope and Merritt could get 5-10 cm and Hwy 5 between Merritt and Kamloops could get as much as 5 cm.

The Trans-Canada Highway between Eagle and Rogers passes could get 10-15 cm.

Many of B.C. Interior's highways got a blast of snow Sunday afternoon and evening, although roads were cleared with much of the snow melted by late Monday morning.

Drivers are being advised to be prepared for changing road conditions. Motorists on BC highways should have had winter tires on their vehicles by October 1.