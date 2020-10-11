163888
Mounties investigating fatal hit-and-run on Vancouver Island highway

Mounties on Vancouver Island are asking for help identifying a vehicle of interest in their investigation of a fatal hit-and-run on Vancouver Island.

Oceanside RCMP say they were called to Highway 19, near Parksville, B.C., on Oct. 10 after a woman's body was discovered.

The highway was closed for several hours on Saturday as a result of the discovery and investigation.

Authorities say her death is considered suspicious and early indications are that she was killed in a hit-and-run.

Police are asking for help to find a vehicle of interest and its driver.

The vehicle is described as a brown 1991 Chevrolet Suburban with damage to the driver’s side headlight and bug screen, and was last seen on the 5:15 p.m. ferry on Oct. 10 from Duke Point to Tsawwassen.

