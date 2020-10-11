Two teenagers died in tragic crash on Fraser River Saturday night

Photo: CTV News

Two young people died in a crash in Chilliwack Saturday night, while a third remains in critical condition in hospital.

Just before 11:30 p.m., a vehicle lost control on Ballam Road and flipped into the Fraser River. Three young people from Chilliwack, aged 17, 18, 21 were inside the vehicle.

“Emergency responders arrived and located the vehicle down an embankment in the Fraser River approximately 10 feet from the dyke and immediately began rescue efforts,” said Sgt. Krista Vrolyk of the Chilliwack RCMP.

“Emergency responders entered the water and were able to extract all three youth from the vehicle. Despite CPR and life saving efforts, two females, aged 17 and 18, were pronounced dead on scene.”

A 21-year-old man was airlifted from the crash scene to the hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

The Chilliwack RCMP continue to investigate the crash, along with the BC Coroners Service, to determine if speed or alcohol may have played a factor in the crash.

“Fatal collisions are always tragic, but ones involving young people are particularly difficult,” said Sgt. Vrolyk. “Our thoughts and condolences go out to the family and friends of all those involved in last night’s crash.”





