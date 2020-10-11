163832
162613
BC  

BC NDP promises free female contraception products

NDP promises birth control

Jeremy Hainsworth / Glacier Media - | Story: 313117

Prescription female contraception products will be free under a re-elected NDP government at a cost of about $60 million a year, Burnaby-Lougheed Katrina Chen said Oct. 11

Chen said while condoms are relatively cheap or free and vasectomies are covered under MSP, women must currently bear the costs of contraception they need.

“This is about fairness,” Chen said. “For too long, the cost of contraception has fallen disproportionately on the backs of women, trans and non-binary people.”

Chen said a shift to coverage of such costs could save someone as much as $10,000 over their lifetime, or $260 per year, while the lifetime savings for someone using an intrauterine device (IUD) could be upwards of $3,000.

Chen did not answer when asked what government financial pocket the money would come from to cover the millions.

“This is a gender and fairness issue,” said Dr. Ruth Habte, a UBC gynaecology and obstetrics resident and member of ACCESS, a group advocating removal of barriers to contraception access.

Habte said unwanted pregnancies are a significant cost for the provincial government. And she said, avoiding pregnancies means paying for prescription contraception.
“The costs usually falls on the person with a uterus and that’s not really fair,” Habte said.

Chen said the NDP has already moved to assist women with reproductive health in providing free menstrual products in schools. She said a re-elected NDP government would continue that work with a period poverty task force to develop solutions for further improving access to menstrual products to reduce costs to women.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More BC News

BC
155962
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
162394
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
153165
163175
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
163282


Everybody Lies

Galleries
Caught in the lie…
Kevin Bacon eying Planes, Trains and Automobiles reboot role
Showbiz
Kevin Bacon "would love" to star in the upcoming reboot...
Little kitten puts paws together
Must Watch
The cutest thing you will see today!
Blow up bathroom? News anchor can’t stop laughing! News blooper
Must Watch
It happened on live TV. News anchor Lisa Rose read a story about...
Sunday Dose
Daily Dose
Sunday morning awesomeness, hopefully from the comfort of your...



160249
162890