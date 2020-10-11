BC Liberal candidate's comments called sexist, disgusting

Photo: Twitter - @vancolour A screenshot from a Zoom "roast" of retiring West Vancouver MLA Ralph Sultan.

UPDATE: 11:45 a.m.

NDP incumbent candidate Bowinn Ma has responded to comments made about her by BC Liberal candidate Jane Thornthwaite.

"As a woman who has worked in male-dominated industries my entire life so far, I am sadly no stranger to casual sexism," Ma said in a social media post Sunday morning.

"Like many women in these situations, I found myself making choices about the way that I act, dress, or carry myself to avoid having sexist interpretations read into my interactions – interactions such as, for instance, deliberately speaking closely with an elder who is very hard of hearing.

"It is a burden that women should not have to bear while they are simply trying to live their lives and do their jobs."

Ma says Thornthwaite sexualized her interactions with a fellow MLA, when Ma was trying to "extend kindness across partisan lines." The video in question can be viewed below.

"Young women deserve a province that encourages them to take on leadership roles without fear of sexism," Ma said. "If we want more young women and people of colour to enter politics, we must commit to creating environments that respect them. The comments and reactions in that video do the exact opposite."

Sunday morning at 11:25 a.m., Thornwaite posted again to Twitter to say her comments "fell flat and were inappropriate."

"I unreservedly apologize for making these comments," she said. "I have reached out to Bowinn Ma to apologize to her directly as well. I commit to doing better moving forward."

ORIGINAL: 11:15 a.m.

Recent comments made by a BC Liberal candidate during a Zoom meeting have been called a "disgusting" example of sexism by an NDP candidate.

Katrina Chen, NDP incumbent candidate for Burnaby-Lougheed, tweeted Saturday after a video clip aired in which several BC Liberal members, including party leader Andrew Wilkinson, were staging a “roast” of retiring West Vancouver MLA Ralph Sultan.

Jane Thornthwaite, BC Liberal incumbent candidate for North Vancouver-Seymour, at one point starts talking about Bowinn Ma, BC NDP incumbent candidate for North Vancouver-Lonsdale.

“Bowinn is, you know, very pretty lady and she knows that she’s got ‘it’,” Thornthwaite says as the rest of the group giggles.

You can watch the video below.

I’m not going to editorialize this.



Rather, I’d like to hear from women on how they feel about this clip.



I’m sharing because a woman reached out to me and asked me to do so (her email in below tweet).#bcpoli pic.twitter.com/AiDwFmBT7F — Mo Amir ? This is VANCOLOUR (@vancolour) October 11, 2020

“This is disgusting,” tweeted Chen. “I am so mad.”

Chen continued, saying these types of comments about women politicians are inappropriate.

“This type of behaviour makes my blood boil,” tweeted Chen. “This is one of the reasons why it’s hard for women, young women, moms + sisters to enter politics. Sexism exists + many of us have experienced it. But coming from a group of politicians – that’s a new low. This can’t be tolerated.”

Many people have also tweeted about why none of the other people in the Zoom chat, including Wilkinson, called out the comments. Some have also tweeted wondering what Thornthwaite meant by "it" about Ma.

In response to the video, Spring Hawes, NDP candidate for Kelowna West, tweeted: "I ask that you choose leaders you respect, and who respect you, in this election."

At 10 a.m. on Sunday, Thornthwaite tweeted a response: “I have huge respect for all women who push through glass ceilings. I’m one of them. So is Bowinn Ma. Ralph Sultan has the same respect and a soft spot for his fellow UBC engineer, and I made light of that at a roast. I have always and will always support more women in politics.”

The Zoom video has drawn fire not just from the BC NDP, but also Green party leader Sonia Furstenau.

“This is appalling,” Furstenau tweeted. “If women are not warm in the workplace, we are castigated as rude. If we are friendly, we get this.”