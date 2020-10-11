Up to 15 cm of snow expected on high elevation highways

Photo: DriveBC While it's dry Sunday morning, snow if forecast to hit the Connector Sunday night.

Winter is coming.

While Okanagan residents were enjoying sunny skies and warm temperatures only a week ago, up to 15 centimetres of snow is forecast to fall at higher elevations Sunday night.

Sunday morning, Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for the Okanagan Connector, as well as the Kootenay Pass summit.

“A fast moving frontal system will combine with falling freezing levels overnight to give snow over the high elevation mountain passes,” Environement Canada says.

“Snow will begin falling late this afternoon and quickly increase in intensity before tapering off in the early morning hours of Thanksgiving Monday. Fifteen centimetres of snowfall is possible for elevations above 1,500 metres, before freezing levels rise on Monday and the system moves into Alberta.”

The snow will no doubt add to the snowfall that hit local ski resorts Saturday night.

Meteorologist Eric Mak says a second storm is expected to hit the Interior Monday night as well, bringing even more snow to the high elevation passes and surrounding ski resorts.

“There's going to be two separate events back to back,” he said, adding that the snow line could reach as low as 1,300 metres. The Pennask Summit sits at just over 1,700 metres.

The storms are expected to hit across the province's Southern Interior, but the heaviest snow is forecast for the Connector and Kootenay Pass.

“In the valleys, it's going to stay as rain for sure,” Mak said. “The snow level will be quite high up.”

Up to 10 mm of rain is expected to fall on Kelowna Sunday night. Winter tire rules for B.C.'s high elevation passes came into effect on Oct. 1.