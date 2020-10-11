163888
162613
BC  

BC NDP promises SkyTrain extension from Surrey to Langley

SkyTrain extension promised

Graeme Wood / Vancouver Is Awesome - | Story: 313108

The BC NDP announced Thursday another election promise for Surrey residents: Full provincial funding for the SkyTrain extension to Langley.

NDP leader John Horgan announced a three-year $9 billion infrastructure plan that is to include the provincial portion of funding for the second portion of the Surrey SkyTrain extension to Langley.

“As part of this new funding, Horgan committed to completing the entire Surrey-Langley Skytrain expansion project to Langley.”

The money is contingent on the federal government matching the funds.

So far, $1.6 billion is committed to punch the new line out to Fleetwood neighbourhood, including four new stations. The province already committed 40% while the federal government matched that 40% and TransLink, the regional transportation authority, chipped in 20%.

However, to extend the line further, as recently planned, $1.5 billion more is needed.

The NDP did not specify how much money it would commit. A 40% share would be $600 million. Nor was there a time commitment.

“The new Recovery Investment Fund will deliver new roads and expanded public transit across the province. Horgan also announced he would make construction of the Surrey-Langley Skytrain a provincial capital project, ensuring it moves forward quickly to deliver needed service for people in Surrey, Langley and surrounding communities,” noted a campaign statement Thursday.

“Under a BC NDP government, the project will become a provincial capital project to get it completed as quickly as possible.”

In 2019, Horgan said the province would not fund the second extension, as the extra money was designated only for Phase 3 (the last phase) of TransLink’s 10-year regional plan.

The NDP has accumulated a projected $12.8 billion deficit in 2020 due to COVID-19 and added another $2.2 billion this year with new spending promises (not including the annual $3 billion portion of the infrastructure plan).

The party has not announced any changes to its taxation policies.

The funding announcement mirrors another major infrastructure funding announcement from last election.

In 2017, Horgan promised to remove bridge tolls on the Port Mann and Golden Ears bridges. This added to government debt. The Horgan government then pulled the plug on replacing the George Massey Tunnel, which he BC Liberals promised to replace with a tolled, 10-lane bridge.

The provincial election is October 24 and mail-in ballots can be requested at Elections.bc.ca, an independent and non-partisan office that oversees elections.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More BC News

BC
161974
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
162393
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
154547
163225
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
163426


Everybody Lies

Galleries
Caught in the lie…
Kevin Bacon eying Planes, Trains and Automobiles reboot role
Showbiz
Kevin Bacon "would love" to star in the upcoming reboot...
Little kitten puts paws together
Must Watch
The cutest thing you will see today!
Blow up bathroom? News anchor can’t stop laughing! News blooper
Must Watch
It happened on live TV. News anchor Lisa Rose read a story about...
Sunday Dose
Daily Dose
Sunday morning awesomeness, hopefully from the comfort of your...



163989
163836