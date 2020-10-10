SkyTrain riders can bring their bikes on board, for now

Photo: Glacier Media

Amidst low ridership during the COVID-19 pandemic, TransLink is relaxing some of its rules.



As of Friday, passengers can now bring their bikes onboard the SkyTrain at all times and in all directions, on both the Expo and Millennium lines.



However, the measure is just temporary. Bikes will only be allowed during peak times until March 31, 2021.

Prior to Friday's announcement, bicycles had been banned on the Expo and Millennium Lines during weekday rush hours of 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Bikes have always been permitted on the Canada Line any times, due to the larger train configuration.

In a news release, the company said the change is aimed at making it easier for customers to cycle and take transit while the pandemic continues.

“We’re always looking at ways to improve our customer experience, especially as we navigate these unprecedented times,” says TransLink CEO Kevin Desmond. “This change will give customers more opportunity to integrate cycling into their daily commute with transit and will hopefully encourage more people to leave their cars at home and support more greener modes of transportation this fall.”



The decision to allow bikes aboard rush-hour SkyTrain trips is also helping "create a safer, more resilient, and more equitable transportation option for people who want to ride their bikes as part of their regular trips," added HUB Cycling executive director Erin O’Melinn.



According to the release, TransLink ridership currently rests at 43 per cent of its pre-COVID levels.

Easing restrictions around bike is the latest in a string of changes that TransLink has implemented since the pandemic began, including making face masks mandatory, limiting rider capacity and stepping up sanitization efforts.