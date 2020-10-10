164156
162388
BC  

Homicide team investigating death at Trinity Western University

Man dies on school campus

The Canadian Press - | Story: 313069

The death of a man found at a British Columbia university has turned into a homicide investigation.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says it is looking into the death of a Langley man after an altercation with campus security at Trinity Western University on Sept. 30.

The team says Langley RCMP initially responded to the call, and the man was found unresponsive and taken to hospital in critical condition.

Homicide investigators took over the case several days later.

Det. Lara Jansen with the homicide team says investigators believe this is an isolated incident, unrelated to the ongoing gang conflict in B.C.'s Lower Mainland.

Police are asking for witnesses and anyone with possible video evidence of the incident to come forward.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More BC News

BC
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
162393
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
162352
162942
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
154284


Mick Fleetwood personally thanks TikTok star for making Dreams a streaming hit

Music
Mick Fleetwood surprised TikTok sensation Nathan Apodaca after the social media star's viral video gave Fleetwood Mac's...
“Hi!”
Must Watch
Crying little girl stops to say something to the camera.
Daddy finally shaved
Must Watch
Little girl has a strong reaction to dad shaving his beard.
Weekend Dose
Daily Dose
Weekend awesomeness.
Weekend Dose (2)
Daily Dose



162316
163836