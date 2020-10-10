Homicide team investigating death at Trinity Western University

Photo: Contributed

The death of a man found at a British Columbia university has turned into a homicide investigation.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says it is looking into the death of a Langley man after an altercation with campus security at Trinity Western University on Sept. 30.

The team says Langley RCMP initially responded to the call, and the man was found unresponsive and taken to hospital in critical condition.

Homicide investigators took over the case several days later.

Det. Lara Jansen with the homicide team says investigators believe this is an isolated incident, unrelated to the ongoing gang conflict in B.C.'s Lower Mainland.

Police are asking for witnesses and anyone with possible video evidence of the incident to come forward.