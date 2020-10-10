SFU ranked #1 comprehensive university in Canada

Photo: Simon Fraser University

Maclean's has named Simon Fraser University as the most comprehensive university in Canada for the second year in a row.

The Canadian magazine says that the country's most comprehensive universities have a significant amount of research activity and a wide range of programs at the undergraduate and graduate level, including professional degrees.

Simon Fraser University, located in Burnaby, took the top spot in 2021. In fact, the university has ranked number one for 12 of the past 13 years.

Several of SFU’s programs were ranked in the top 10 among all universities, including computing science, education, mathematics and environmental science.

"The university boasts eight faculties, 100 undergraduate and 45 graduate degree programs, and three campuses that dot the West Coast (in Surrey, B.C., Burnaby, B.C., and Vancouver)," wrote Katie Underwood for Maclean's.

"Choice is the name of the game. So is sustainability: SFU has committed to a zero-waste policy and has introduced a five-year sustainability plan aimed at slashing the university’s carbon footprint and shifting half of its energy use to renewable sources by 2025.

A second B.C. university - the University of Victoria - tied for second with the University of Waterloo in Ontario.

Two more Ontario universities claimed the third and fifth spots: Guelph and Carleton.

“SFU is proud to be named top comprehensive university by Maclean's, a distinction that reflects our commitment to innovative education, world-class research, and deep engagement with our communities, locally and internationally," says SFU President Joy Johnson.

“With our ongoing work to advance key priorities such as enhancing students' experiences and addressing equity, diversity and inclusion, it's an exciting time to be a part of SFU.”

The Top Ten Comprehensive Universities

1) Simon Fraser

2) Victoria and Waterloo (Tie)

4) Guelph

5) Carleton

6) New Brunswick and York (Tie)

8) Wilfred Laurier

9) Memorial

10) Concordia and UQAM (Tie)