Pedestrian hit by truck, thrown through Purdy’s window

Photo: Twitter/Tjpsbook
A pedestrian was “thrown through" the window of a Purdy’s storefront after being hit by a truck Friday afternoon, according to Vancouver firefighters.
The two-car collision occurred at around 4:30 p.m. in the intersection of Granville Street and West 11 Avenue in South Granville.
"Amazingly,” crews say when the victim was taken to hospital, they remained in stable condition.
