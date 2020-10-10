Pedestrian hit by truck, thrown through Purdy’s window

Photo: Twitter/Tjpsbook

A pedestrian was “thrown through" the window of a Purdy’s storefront after being hit by a truck Friday afternoon, according to Vancouver firefighters.

The two-car collision occurred at around 4:30 p.m. in the intersection of Granville Street and West 11 Avenue in South Granville.

"Amazingly,” crews say when the victim was taken to hospital, they remained in stable condition.