Shooting suspects fired at police, RCMP say

The suspects in Thursday's shooting and high-speed chase fired at a police cruiser during their attempted getaway, according to a statement released by Prince George RCMP.

At 11:37 a.m. on Thursday, police received multiple reports of a shooting on Bellos Street. Witnesses reported to police that a vehicle pulled up in front of a house, opened fire on the home and then fled the scene. Officers on their way to the scene spotted the suspect vehicle fleeing at high speed and pursued it.

The vehicle chase ended when the suspect vehicle hit the curb and crashed through the fence of a home on McBride Crescent, near the intersection of 10th Avenue. Two suspects were arrested almost immediately, and a third was found hiding nearby by a police dog.

"Evidence found during the investigation has shown that a suspect discharged a firearm at police in pursuit, striking the windshield of a police cruiser," a RCMP statement issued on Friday said. "The officer was uninjured."

Three Prince George men are facing charges in connection to the incident.

Kenneth Ricardo Munroe, 34, is facing two counts of discharging a firearm with intent to endanger life, possession of a firearm without authorization and resisting or wilfully obstructing a peace officer in the execution of their duty.

Bradley Andre Ouelette, 31, is also facing two counts of discharging a firearm with intent to endanger life, possession of a firearm without authorization, possession of a firearm while prohibited, resisting or wilfully obstructing a peace officer in the execution of their duty, failing to comply with his probation and failing to comply with a release order.

Eric Vern West, 40, is also facing two counts of discharging a firearm with intent to endanger life, possession of a firearm without authorization, possession of a firearm while prohibited, failing to stop for police, dangerous operation of a vehicle and resisting or wilfully obstructing a peace officer in the execution of their duty.

The investigation into the incident – which was the second shooting that day on Bellos Street – is ongoing, an RCMP statement said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Prince George RCMP at 250-561-3300.

