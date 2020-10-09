163888
Anglers, hikers warned of river fluctuations on Capilano River

Dam spillway to stay closed

The Canadian Press - | Story: 313006

Fishermen, kayakers and hikers are being warned of potential fluctuations in the water level of the Capilano River after a spillway gate on a dam was taken out of service.

Metro Vancouver says the gate at the Cleveland Dam in North Vancouver will remain out of service throughout the winter.

Without the gate being in operation, water levels could naturally be affected on the Capilano River from an upstream lake that serves as the main reservoir for the Lower Mainland.

A statement from Metro Vancouver, which delivers services to municipalities in the Lower Mainland, says electronic signs have been posted at the entrances to Capilano River Regional Park warning that heavy rain or other bad weather could cause quick changes to the river level.

Rainfall warnings were posted Friday for parts of the south coast, including Metro Vancouver.

The dam's spillway gate was opened accidentally last week, sending a torrent of water down the canyon, sweeping away two fishermen.

A joint statement issued Friday by the B.C. coroners service and North Vancouver RCMP says police are continuing the search for one of the men while the coroner investigates the death of the other. The family has requested that the victim's name not be released, police say.

Metro Vancouver has said preliminary findings show human error is the clearest factor for the spillway gate opening, and it takes responsibility for the mistake.

