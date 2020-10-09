Two new COVID-19 cases in BC Interior announced Friday

Photo: The Canadian Press

Two more COVID-19 cases were reported in the Interior Health region Friday.

The health authority said the new cases bring the region’s total to 559, but just 18 remain active. One person is hospitalized with the virus in the Interior.

The B.C. government has yet to release its provincial figures for the past 24 hours, which are expected later this afternoon. This story will be updated with those numbers when they are released.

Interior Health CEO Susan Brown said in a statement Friday that while B.C. is bending the coronavirus curve back down, “now is a fragile time as we move into the fall.”

“As we approach another long weekend, our celebrations must look different this year and the best way to show thanks is through protecting the ones we love from COVID-19,” she said, urging residents to keep their gatherings small.

“Sit apart from one another, don’t share food or drinks, and absolutely stay home if you feel sick. People in the Interior are working hard to protect the community from COVID-19 transmission in order to protect our health-care system, schools, and long-term care homes,” Brown said.

“On behalf of everyone at Interior Health, we are thankful this year for the community’s unending commitment in the fight against COVID-19. Thank you and happy Thanksgiving.”