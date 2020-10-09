B.C. had 119 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths, in past 24 hours

Photo: The Canadian Press

UPDATE: 3:20 p.m.

There were 119 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in British Columbia in the past 24 hours, two of which came from the Interior Health region.

The new cases bring the total positive tests in the province to 10,185. Active cases in B.C. rose by 12, to 1,406. Eighteen of these active cases are in the IH region.

There are 68 people hospitalized across the province, 19 of whom are in ICU. One person remains hospitalized in the Interior.

An additional 3,180 British Columbians are self isolating under active public health monitoring due to coming in contact with a COVID-positive person.

There were no new COVID-related deaths in the past 24 hours, and total deaths in the province remain at 245.

A new outbreak has been declared at Delta's Good Samaritan Delta View Care Centre. Currently, outbreaks remain at 15 long-term care homes and three acute-care facilities.

ORIGINAL: 1:40 p.m.

Two more COVID-19 cases were reported in the Interior Health region Friday.

The health authority said the new cases bring the region’s total to 559, but just 18 remain active. One person is hospitalized with the virus in the Interior.

The B.C. government has yet to release its provincial figures for the past 24 hours, which are expected later this afternoon. This story will be updated with those numbers when they are released.

Interior Health CEO Susan Brown said in a statement Friday that while B.C. is bending the coronavirus curve back down, “now is a fragile time as we move into the fall.”

“As we approach another long weekend, our celebrations must look different this year and the best way to show thanks is through protecting the ones we love from COVID-19,” she said, urging residents to keep their gatherings small.

“Sit apart from one another, don’t share food or drinks, and absolutely stay home if you feel sick. People in the Interior are working hard to protect the community from COVID-19 transmission in order to protect our health-care system, schools, and long-term care homes,” Brown said.

“On behalf of everyone at Interior Health, we are thankful this year for the community’s unending commitment in the fight against COVID-19. Thank you and happy Thanksgiving.”