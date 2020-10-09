Pharmacist helps boy fight fear of the dark with 'monster spray'

Photo: Facebook

A B.C. family recently added a critical step to their bedtime routine.

Heather Garfield's son, Jakob, can now ensure that any monsters thinking about making a move stay far away by giving his bedroom a nightly spritz of the "Monster Spray" prescribed to him by a Prince George pharmacist.

Garfield shared a photo of the spray bottle to a community Facebook group on Tuesday, plastered with a prescription label that instructs Jakob to "Spray around bedroom at night before bedtime and repeat if needed."

In the post's caption, Garfield issued a "huge thank you" to Shoppers Drug Mart, where pharmacy manager Jepal Patel went above and beyond to fulfil her request for the monster deterrent (or rather, a label for the bottle Garfield filled with water.)

"My youngest has been having a fear of the dark and all the scary things that might come out," she wrote. "I asked the pharmacy if they could make me a monster spray label and even though they were busy they were happy to do it."

Garfield added, "I love our Shoppers location and the way they take care of our family, he is so excited for bed tonight ... and so is mama."

The adorable post, originally published in the Hart Community Page, has picked up steam: so far, it's been shared over 2,000 times, with hundreds taking to the comments to praise the pharmacy for its customer service and kindess, and Garfield for the clever idea.

Patel herself responded to the post in a comment, thanking Garfield for the "lovely post" and for her appreciation.

"I am so glad that I was able to help.. I am very overwhelmed from the response that we have been getting from the lovely Hart community for our store and staff.. We will continue to keep up the good work," she wrote.