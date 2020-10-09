Vehicles, tent with people inside set on fire in Burnaby

Multiple vehicles and a tent with two people in it were set on fire by a suspected arsonist in Burnaby last weekend, police say.

RCMP responded to a report of two burned vehicles in the area of Beresford Street and Dow Avenue about 7 a.m. on Sunday.

While at the scene, officers were alerted to another fire about 100 metres away. That blaze had involved a tent occupied by two people.

The two people suffered minor burns putting the fire out, according to the release, and Burnaby RCMP’s mental health and homelessness outreach team is working to help them secure safe accommodation.

“Luckily, a member of our community saw that the tent was on fire and alerted the occupants. We are thankful that these two individuals did not suffer serious injuries,” Cpl. Mike Kalanj said.

As officers continued their investigation, they located another arson scene just north of Central Boulevard on Bonsor Avenue.

Three vehicles had been damaged, including one which was partially burned, according to police.

Police say the arsonist’s attempts to set those vehicles on fire were thwarted when a witness confronted the suspect and the suspect fled.

Police said that arson had happened at 6:30 a.m.

Burnaby RCMP released a video Thursday showing the vehicle fire at Beresford Street and Dow Avenue.

The video shows a shadowy “person of interest" walking by the fire.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.solvecrime.ca.