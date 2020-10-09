163146
IIO clears Richmond RCMP in stolen police cruiser rampage

Cops not at fault in rampage

Alan Campbell / Richmond News - | Story: 312962

The police watchdog organization has declared the RCMP was not at fault after a Richmond Hospital patient allegedly stole a police cruiser, before apparently going on a rampage and crashing into several cars.

The Independent Investigations Office of British Columbia released a statement it has reviewed the evidence – including statements from independent witnesses and video – and determined that “there are no reasonable grounds to believe than any officer has committed an offence.

“Accordingly, the matter will not be referred to Crown counsel for consideration of charges and the investigation is now concluded.”

Due to ongoing court proceedings related to the incident in October last year, the IIO said it will not be releasing its usual public report until the case concludes.

Muhammad Farid, 40, of Abbotsford, was charged with the dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm and flight from a peace officer.

The charge came after the RCMP had allegedly responded to a report that a patient, who was not permitted to leave the premises, had fled on foot.

According to police reports at the time, a Mountie found the man in question, but was unable to take him into custody before the suspect allegedly got into the police cruiser and drove off.

The man driving the stolen police car is then alleged to have collided with two civilian vehicles and another police cruiser.

A woman who was injured was taken to hospital in serious condition.

A spokesperson for Vancouver Coastal Health said it was going to review details of the incident and determine whether any improvements need to be made to security protocols at the hospital.

