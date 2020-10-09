163832
BC  

Wilkinson to talk child care while Horgan hits shipyards on BC campaign trail

On the campaign trail

The Canadian Press - | Story: 312941

British Columbia's political leaders are gearing up for another day of campaigning today before they head into the Thanksgiving long weekend.

NDP Leader John Horgan will kick off the day with an announcement at the Seaspan shipbuilding yard in North Vancouver while the Greens' Sonia Furstenau plans to talk about climate change and clean jobs in Nanaimo.

Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson says he will make an announcement on child care that will particularly help women and low-income parents return to the workforce.

The campaigns have been dominated by virtual events in the lead up to the Oct. 24 vote amid COVID-19 restrictions and Elections BC says more than 625,000 people have requested mail-in ballots.

On Thursday, Horgan, Wilkinson and Furstenau shared their visions for economic recovery involving everything from tax breaks, benefits, housing and transit investments at a discussion hosted by the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade.

The board says one quarter of businesses say they don't believe they'll survive a year under current economic conditions.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More BC News

BC
163013
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
162393
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
162679
163143
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
163616


Friday morning awesomeness

Daily Dose
Friday is here! Sit back and relax and enjoy the scroll.
Friday morning awesomeness (2)
Daily Dose
Ruby Rose: ‘Covid-19 crisis led to my Batwoman exit decision’
Showbiz
Ruby Rose decided to leave Batwoman after just one season because...
Amazing halloween pies
Galleries
These pies are 100 percent edible.
Amazing halloween pies (2)
Galleries



163989
163836