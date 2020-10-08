Arrest and detention by Mountie in Nanaimo, B.C., results in assault charge

Photo: Colin Dacre
The British Columbia Prosecution Service says a charge of assault causing bodily harm has been approved against a Mountie in Nanaimo.
A statement from the service says the charge against Const. Tim Mason stems from the arrest and detention of a person who was drunk in public.
The alleged incident happened on Dec. 2, 2018.
The RCMP officer's first appearance on the charge is set for Dec. 8 this year in a Nanaimo court.
The prosecution service says the charge was approved by a Crown counsel with no prior or current connection with the officer.
No other details of the allegations against the officer were released.