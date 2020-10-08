163832
162613
BC  

Arrest and detention by Mountie in Nanaimo, B.C., results in assault charge

Cop charged with assault

The Canadian Press - | Story: 312922

The British Columbia Prosecution Service says a charge of assault causing bodily harm has been approved against a Mountie in Nanaimo.

A statement from the service says the charge against Const. Tim Mason stems from the arrest and detention of a person who was drunk in public.

The alleged incident happened on Dec. 2, 2018.

The RCMP officer's first appearance on the charge is set for Dec. 8 this year in a Nanaimo court.

The prosecution service says the charge was approved by a Crown counsel with no prior or current connection with the officer.

No other details of the allegations against the officer were released.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More BC News

BC
163889
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
162394
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
154284
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162973


Amazing halloween pies

Galleries
These pies are 100 percent edible.
Amazing halloween pies (2)
Galleries
Zoey the zebra learns how to open the door
Must Watch
Zoey gives a proud smile after figuring out how to open the door.
Whoopi Goldberg ‘working diligently’ on Sister Act 3
Showbiz
Whoopi Goldberg is working on a third Sister Act movie amid the...
Girl cuts her own hair
Must Watch
Girl tries to cut her own hair and ruins it.



163016
162231