School-aged kids being tested for COVID-19 more, cases still low

Photo: BC gov. Flickr Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry

While the number of COVID-19 cases among young people has risen slightly since the opening of schools, Dr. Bonnie Henry says children under the age of 10 are still underrepresented relative to their percentage of the general population.

To date, about 9.5 per cent of all British Columbian COVID-cases have been young people under the age of 20. But only 1.2 per cent of the province's hospitalizations have come from the same age group.

“We've been monitoring that quite carefully, looking at the per cent of the population under the age of 10, the numbers of kids who are getting infected in that age group, and it's still underrepresented,” Dr. Henry said. “What we see in our data here bears out with the evidence that we're seeing around the world.

“The evidence shows, particularly young people under the age of 10, are much less likely to shed the virus, much less likely to have severe illness, and less likely to pass it on, and that still holds.”

On Wednesday, more than 12,000 COVID-19 tests were administered in B.C., resulting in 110 new confirmed cases.

“In the younger age group, we've gone and tested four times more children than we did before and this is because we're monitoring them more carefully when they're in the school system, and we have these processes in place to make sure kids can get tested,” Dr. Henry said.

“It is reassuring that we're doing more testing and still, with the testing that we're doing right now, the percent-positive is very low for children under the age of 19. It's about seven in 1,000. These are children with symptoms.”

Dr. Henry noted that children with a single symptom of COVID-19, like a runny nose, are not likely to be infected with the virus.

“Those single symptom by themselves are not really a good marker of COVID, versus other things,” she said. “It's making sure that we're not excluding lots of children from school for reasons that aren't risky, aren't related to COVID.”

There have been no outbreaks of COVID-19 in any British Columbian schools to date, although many exposure events have been noted. Across the Thompson-Okanagan region though, no exposure events have occurred in schools.