Three arrested after shooting, police chase

Photo: Prince George Citizen Police investigate, after a suspect vehicle crashed through the fence of a home on McBride Crescent near the intersection of 10th Avenue on Thursday. Three suspects were arrested in connection with a shooting on Bellos Street.

Three people are in custody after a second shooting on Prince George's Bellos Street in one day.

RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Craig Douglass said at 11:37 a.m. on Thursday police received multiple reports of a shooting on the Heritage neighbourhood street. initial reports suggest a suspect vehicle pulled up in front of a house, shots were fired and the vehicle fled the scene, he said.

RCMP officers on route to the scene spotted the suspect vehicle, which fled from police.

"Given the imminent public safety concerns... there was more of a need to stop the vehicle then in a normal situation," Douglass said.

Police pursued the vehicle, containing three suspects, which ended up crashing through a fence of a home on McBridge Crescent, near the intersection of 10th Avenue.

"All three fled on foot, with two being apprehended quickly," Douglass said.

RCMP police dogs were called in to assist with the search for the third suspect, who was found hiding a short distance away from the scene of the crash, he said.

No injuries were reported in the shooting, and one suspect was taken to hospital for treatment for a dog bite, he said.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, Douglass said.

It was the second shooting of the day at the same home on Bellos Street. The first happened at approximately 12:30 a.m. on Thursday morning.

In that shooting police officers arrived on the scene, and cleared a home on the street. Three adults in the home were found uninjured.

The suspect or suspects fled the area before police were called, but officers found evidence confirming shots had been fired.

There was another shooting on the street on Sept. 21, when police were called to a shooting on Bellos Street. No injuries were reported in that shooting either, but investigators found "firearm-related damage" to a home on the street.

All three incidents are believed to be targeted attacks associated to an ongoing conflict between two rival gangs in the city, RCMP said.

A long-time resident of Bellos Street who asked to not be identified said up until the last 18 months or so, he almost never saw the police on the street.

"There is an old lady across the way (from the house that was shot at). There is a daycare here, and at the other end of the street. They got the wrong house, the first time – shot holes in the door," he said. "It's not great. At some point, you just want to live in peace."

He said he heard, but didn't see, what happened.

"It was two shots fired. I heard them," he said. "I didn't rush out there to see, I'll tell you. There was a lot of police here, and dogs."

The resident said the police "have been wonderful," and told him they're keeping a close eye on the situation.

"They've been there lots of times," he said.

Anyone with information about the ongoing violence linked to the drug trade, or the people involved, is asked to call Prince George RCMP at 250-561-300. Tips can also be made anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or online at www.pgcrimestoppers.bc.ca.