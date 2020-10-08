163427
BC announces 110 new COVID-19 cases, none in IH region

The B.C. government announced 110 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, none of which came in the Interior Health region. 

The new cases pushes B.C.’s total cases to 10,066, with provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry calling the 10,000-case mark “a reason to pause.”

“We know that’s an underrepresentation of the impact of this virus, and that there have been more people, particularly early on when our access to testing was limited, who have been infected,” Dr. Henry said.

“It’s a reminder that many people have been impacted by this virus,” she added.

Throughout B.C., 76 people are hospitalized with the virus, 17 of which are in the ICU. Within the IH region, just one person is hospitalized.

An additional death was announced Thursday, bringing the province’s toll to 245.

There remains 1,394 active cases in B.C. and 3,139 people are self-isolating after exposure to the virus.

There were no new community or healthcare outbreaks announced. The outbreak at the Teck Resources facility in Elkford, B.C. has been declared over.

