Video shows needles being deliberately set in Saanich

Police on Vancouver Island say an uncapped syringe was deliberately placed on a business doorway in Saanich.

CTV News Vancouver Island is reporting the uncapped syringe was discovered taped to the back door of a business on Sept 30. The entire act was caught on surveillance video.

The needle was discovered by staff the following morning. Police say no one was hurt.

This is the second such incident. Back in August needles were found taped to a bench near city hall in downtown Victoria and on a railing at Beacon Hill Park.

WATCH: Police release video of this woman intentionally sticking an uncapped needle to an intercom system at a business in #Saanich.



It was deliberately placed where someone could get injured. @CTVNews https://t.co/qSwfgoGJLi pic.twitter.com/QXZeMXT6SI — Alanna Kelly (@CTVNewsAlanna) October 8, 2020

-with files from CTV News Vancouver Island