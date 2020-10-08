160621
Video shows needles being deliberately set in Saanich

Needles set deliberately

Police on Vancouver Island say an uncapped syringe was deliberately placed on a business doorway in Saanich.

CTV News Vancouver Island is reporting the uncapped syringe was discovered taped to the back door of a business on Sept 30. The entire act was caught on surveillance video.

The needle was discovered by staff the following morning. Police say no one was hurt.

This is the second such incident. Back in August needles were found taped to a bench near city hall in downtown Victoria and on a railing at Beacon Hill Park.

