Suspected COVID-19 sign vandal sought by Coquitlam RCMP

Photo: RCMP

The Coquitlam RCMP is asking for the public’s help to identify a man they believe spray-painted the word “hoax” on at least a half-dozen social distancing signs at Town Centre Park last month.

Police released an image of the man, who they described as a 5’8”, clean-shaven Caucasian between 25 and 35 years of age. At the time of the incident, he was wearing an orange coloured jacket and ripped jeans.

“The damage included the word ‘hoax’ sprayed on COVID-19 signs and vandalism to several others,” Mounties said in a press release. “The offences occurred between September 19, 2020, and September 23, 2020. Police know of at least three occasions where the suspect has been in the park between those dates.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Coquitlam RCMP’s non-emergency line at 604-945-1550. Those who wish to provide a tip anonymously can do so by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or reporting on their website at www.solvecrime.ca.