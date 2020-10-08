Man injured after being shot with pellet gun in Port Moody, B.C.

Photo: Glacier Media

Police are investigating an attack by a man armed with a pellet gun in the Metro Vancouver city of Port Moody.

Police say in a news release that officers learned the attack followed a minor dispute on the street Wednesday between a 22-year-old man and a male suspect that he knows.

The suspect followed the victim to his home, where police say he was shot several times in the back with a pellet gun before he could make it safely inside.

He was taken to hospital by ambulance for treatment because the pellets had penetrated his skin.

Police say the man is expected to make a full recovery.

The release says police have identified the suspect, although no charges have been laid.