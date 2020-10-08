Police in New Westminster make $1M drug bust

The New Westminster Police Department has announced a million dollar drug bust connected to organized crime.

Police say the investigation started at the start of the summer with a focus on a home in the community. One person has been arrested.

“The work of the Street Crime Unit has been exemplary to say the least,” said Chief Constable Dave Jansen. “These officers are tremendously dedicated and put in a lot of hard work to bring this file to a successful conclusion. These criminal organizations cause untold harm to communities, and are responsible for the victimization of so many of our most vulnerable.”

Property seized include: 12 kilograms cocaine, 10 kilograms methamphetamine, a suitcase with approximately $270,000 inside, two firearms with ammunition, one armoured vest, high end jewelry, various drug trafficking equipment, and two vehicles.

The combined street value of the seized drugs is about $1 million.

“Police agencies from across this province are working together to identify, locate and arrest those who traffic in illicit substances causing significant harm to our communities,” stated Sergeant Kumar.

“Drugs fuel violent crime and investigations such as this address both the drugs and the associated violence. We are committed to working with our policing partners to address enforcement, and with our community partners to support prevention and intervention initiatives for vulnerable residents of our community.”