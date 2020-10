Photo: Brendan Kergin

A Revelstoke man who was reported missing Sept. 30 has been found in Manitoba.

RCMP confirmed in a release that 22-year-old James Toynton was located last night (Oct. 7) "safe and sound."

The search for him spanned across British Columbia and Alberta for just over a week and ended in Manitoba.

Police are thanking the public for calling in with tips, sightings, and information that assisted in their investigation.