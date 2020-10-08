9 arrested in Prince George drug bust, but only 3 face charges

Photo: Glacier Media

Nine people were arrested in a major drug bust in Prince George Wednesday.

However, five have been released without consideration of future charges, local RCMP explain. Three were released pending charges, and a 26-year-old was found to have an outstanding arrest warrant.

The North District RCMP Emergency Response Team and Prince George RCMP Street Crew Unit raided a Nation Crescent home where they found a significant amount of meth, drug-trafficking paraphernalia, ammunition and a modified rifle with the serial number removed.

Of the nine arrested, two women, aged 31 and 23, and one man, 35, were released while charges are being assessed by the Federal Prosecution Service of Canada.

Details about the five not being considered for charges were not released.