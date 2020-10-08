Wilkinson promises more police, mental health workers

Photo: Twitter

B.C. Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson pledged Wednesday to hire more police and mental health workers to tackle crime and street disorder linked to rising homelessness in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.

A Liberal government, if elected, will hire 200 police officers to fill vacancies across the province and add 100 psychiatric social workers and nurses to work with police on integrated crisis response teams, Wilkinson said.

“This will free up other police resources to deal with the violent crime that we’re seeing,” he said. “And let’s not be deluded about this — the main victims of violent crime in our society now are the mentally ill people who are homeless.”

The NDP government already moved to increase integrated teams just prior to the election call by adding six Assertive Community Treatment squads made up of psychiatrists, psychiatric nurses, social workers, nurses, police, addiction-recovery workers, mental-health workers and probation officers.

Not everyone agrees, however, that adding more police officers is the best solution for dealing with mental health and addictions issues on city streets.

Victoria and other cities across Canada and the United States began exploring alternative approaches following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis in May. Floyd, a Black man, died after a white police officer knelt on his neck and back for nearly nine minutes, touching off international demonstrations that included calls to defund police and shift resources to social-service agencies.

Victoria city council subsequently directed staff to explore the effectiveness of civilian teams such as those in Eugene and Springfield, Oregon, that handled 24,000 public safety calls last year, the vast majority of which did not require police backup.

The mayors of B.C.’s 13 largest cities took a similar stance in a call to action last week that urged political parties to consider “alternative approaches” to mental health and addictions calls as part of a Police Act review.

Wilkinson has accused the NDP of contributing to the disorder by “warehousing” people without homes in former motels and hotels without proper supports.