163146
162388
BC  

Police seize replica handgun after student pulls it out at BC school

Kid brought gun to school

Jeff Bell / Times Colonist - | Story: 312842

RCMP arrested a 13-year-old boy, Tuesday, after a report of a student brandishing a handgun at Ruth King Elementary in Langford.

Police were called by someone who saw the youth pull the handgun out of his waistband.

He then heard him tell other youths with him that it was not loaded, and not to worry.

Officers flooded the area and located the youth.

Since police are required to treat all weapon reports as if they involve real weapons, the youth was arrested for possessing a weapon dangerous to the public.

The handgun turned out to be a replica and was seized.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More BC News

BC
163292
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
162393
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
161973
152096
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
152096


Justin Bieber teams with Crocs for limited edition line

Showbiz
Justin Bieber is collaborating with bosses at Crocs for a limited edition Classic Clog line. The singer has drawn on his Drew...
Cat listening to classical music
Must Watch
Sweet pup gently begs for some of owner’s lunch
Must Watch
This dog isn’t begging, it’s just letting their owner...
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Thursday morning awesomeness.
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose



162603
163836