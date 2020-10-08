Police seize replica handgun after student pulls it out at BC school

Photo: RCMP

RCMP arrested a 13-year-old boy, Tuesday, after a report of a student brandishing a handgun at Ruth King Elementary in Langford.

Police were called by someone who saw the youth pull the handgun out of his waistband.

He then heard him tell other youths with him that it was not loaded, and not to worry.

Officers flooded the area and located the youth.

Since police are required to treat all weapon reports as if they involve real weapons, the youth was arrested for possessing a weapon dangerous to the public.

The handgun turned out to be a replica and was seized.