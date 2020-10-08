163427
IIO investigating as suspect shot by police in Langley

Police shooting probed

The agency that investigates all officer-related cases of serious injury or death in British Columbia is probing a shooting in Langley.

A statement from the Independent Investigations Office says Delta police officers were in Langley Wednesday evening as part of an ongoing investigation involving two men.

The statement says Delta police report shots were fired during an attempted arrest and one of the men was hit.

Both suspects were injured during the confrontation, although neither Delta police nor the Independent Investigations Office say how the second man was hurt.

Both have been treated for non-life-threatening wounds and no officers were injured during the arrest.

A release from Delta police says the criminal investigation of the suspects is now being handled by the RCMP while independent civilian investigators examine how the actions of the Delta officers led to the shooting.

