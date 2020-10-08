Main party leaders in B.C. to square off on economy at board of trade event

Photo: The Canadian Press BC Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson

The three main party leaders in British Columbia's provincial election are participating in the same virtual event today on the economy.

The Greater Vancouver Board of Trade is hosting a discussion on how the candidates will help the economy recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The party leaders campaigned on different issues on Wednesday, with B.C. Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson promising to expand a program that pairs police officers with mental health workers.

Wilkinson said a Liberal government would provide $58 million to hire 100 psychiatric social workers and registered nurses to staff joint teams with police to answer mental health calls.

NDP Leader John Horgan touted his party's 10-year cancer care plan, saying cancer care centres will be opened in Kamloops and Nanaimo if the New Democrats win on Oct. 24.

At an event in Whistler, Green Leader Sonia Furstenau announced part of the party's platform that's focused on supporting small businesses with a six-month rent subsidy program.