BC reports 115 new cases of COVID-19, one in IH region

Photo: Flickr/BC Gov

The B.C. government has announced 115 new COVID-19 cases within the past 24 hours, including one in the Interior Health region.

Across B.C., active cases nudged up slightly to 1,387. There are still 71 people hospitalized with the virus, including 15 in ICU, one less than Tuesday.

Within Interior Health, 25 cases remain active and one person is in hospital.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in B.C. since the beginning of the pandemic now sits at 9,956, but the vast majority, 8,296 people have fully recovered.

Across the province, 3,042 people are under active public health monitoring following exposure with a known positive case.

There were no new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Wednesday, keeping the total B.C. death toll at 244.

There were no new cases linked to the outbreak at the Calvary Chapel Kelowna, which was declared on Sept. 25 and has totalled seven cases.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Deputy Minister of Health Stephen Brown issued a joint statement encouraging British Columbians to continue following COVID-19 guidelines as we head into the Thanksgiving long weekend.

"Let's show our gratitude by doing a small kindness for a friend, neighbour or family member. Reaching out virtually or by phone, helping with a small task or a sending a care package tells people in your life and community that you care. We're all in this together, and we have come this far by supporting each other while staying apart."

"Kindness counts. What we do today directly influences the well-being of our communities tomorrow, so let's continue to do our part to protect ourselves and each other - each day and every day."