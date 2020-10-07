163888
Murder charge laid in connection to alleged arson

Murder charge after fire

A first-degree murder charge has been announced in connection to a summer fire in the Fraser Valley.

CTV News reports a fire broke out at a rural property in Mission, B.C. on Aug. 8, where the body of 64-year-old Vien Ngoc Bui was found.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team announced Wednesday that Van Chau Nguyen has been charged with first-degree murder, arson, forceful confinement, uttering threats and assault with a weapon.

Police say the accused and victim know each other. Officers called the investigation a challenge, particularly due to the burned nature of the scene. 

In a statement, Sgt. Frank Jang lauded forensic teams who "operated under difficult circumstances after the fire was extinguished to collect the physical evidence."

with files from CTV Vancouver

