Sailor undertaking around-the-world trip dies after suffering stroke at sea

Victoria sailor Glenn Wakefield, who suffered a massive stroke last month during an ocean voyage, has died in hospital in California.

Wakefield, 70, left Royal Victoria Yacht Club on Sept. 6 to complete an around-the-world trip cut short by a storm in 2008.

“As in life, Glenn chose the way he wanted to die, which was to do it on his own terms and without assistance,” his wife MaryLou said on his blog, Going Solo. “He left this world much as he lived it, surrounding by his adoring family, who wished him fair winds and a smooth journey.

“Thank you for always supporting Glenn and particularly his big dream. It meant everything to him to know you were along for the ride.”

She also thanked people for supporting her and daughters Claire and Nicola “through these past few excruciating weeks.”

Wakefield had a stroke on Sept. 16. He managed, before losing consciousness, to send a message to his wife that he needed help and was rescued off San Francisco.

His family was unable to visit him due to COVID-related travel restrictions.

“We will each remember Glenn in our own way and for his unique gifts,” MaryLou said. “We will remember him as a man who lived his life with passion, rail under, one hand on the tiller, scotch in the other, his infectious laugh letting us know he was living his life to the fullest.”